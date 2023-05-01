HPD is asking the public to join in commemorating law enforcement officers

(Houston/CW39) The Houston Police Department invites the community to observe and participate in National Police Week this week through Friday.

Hosted by the Houston Police Department, this annual event allows the city to celebrate the contributions police officers make to communities and honor those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

This year’s activities for HPD include three important events:

The Police Week Awards Ceremony Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, May 2, at noon.

The Day of Prayer Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Edward A. Thomas Building, 1200 Travis. Houston-area clergy members will gather to reinforce the partnership that exists between the community and the department. The public is invited to attend.

The Annual Police Week Memorial Service will be held on Friday (May 5), at 7 p.m., at the Houston Police Officers Memorial site at 2400 Memorial Drive to honor those officers who have given their lives in the line of duty. A procession of police officers will walk down Memorial Drive. A candlelight vigil will be held and include the placing of a wreath on the Houston Police Officers Memorial, a roll call of deceased officers, a 21-gun salute, the playing of TAPS and a fly-over by HPD helicopters. The public is invited to attend.

The HPD Honor Guard will participate in the National Police Week Ceremony in Washington, D. C., from May 11 through May 15.

Houston Police Department is asking the public to join in commemorating the law enforcement officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, selflessly dedicating their lives in the line of duty while serving to protect the citizens of our great city.

All officers and citizens are encouraged to drive with their headlights on, in remembrance of the peace officers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.