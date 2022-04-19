Eviction filings in Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston, have surged to their highest point since the pandemic

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Eviction filings in Texas’ biggest cities, including Houston, have surged to their highest point since the pandemic.

As pandemic-related federal assistance ends, eviction bans expire, and inflation continues to impact people, evictions are becoming more common in Houston.

According to Eviction Lab, a Princeton University center that studies evictions, the Houston area saw the second-highest number of evictions filed in the country during the first week of April.

Within the past couple of weeks of April, there have been over 1,000 filings and the average for the entire month is somewhere in the mid 600’s. The median amount tenants owe is higher this April than last April.

Eviction filings aren’t spread evenly across cities as a small number of buildings are responsible for a disproportionate share of eviction cases. The Circle at Point Park at 8727 Point Park Dr. is responsible for 311 filings this past month.

To find rental assistance resources, click here.