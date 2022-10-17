HOUSTON (KIAH) —Terrifying moments for a woman on Sunday night after her ex-boyfriend stole her car with her two young children inside.

Houston police said it happened around 9 p.m. at the 8100 block of Edgemoor Drive in southwest Houston. Police say the woman, her new boyfriend and her children had just arrived home when her ex-boyfriend approached them.

After an argument, the suspect jumped into her car and sped away with the two kids inside.

Police were able to track down the car and the kids, ages 4 and 5, who were not hurt.

The suspect will be charged with carjacking and kidnapping.

The incident is still under investigation.