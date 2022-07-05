HOUSTON (CW39) Houston area native R’Bonney Gabriel’s life changed forever over the weekend. She made history, by being the first Filipina-American woman to ever win the title of Miss Texas USA 2022.

R’Bonney Gabriel Miss Texas USA 2022 dressed in one of her RbonneyNola Designs/ TPG Productions

This Fashion Designer with her own clothing line, a model, an entrepreneur, and a sewing instructor for survivors of domestic violence at Magpies and Peacocks , says she is so thankful for this opportunity to represent the state she loves and other Filipina woman and all women around Texas. She will also compete for the title of Miss USA later this year.

CW39’s Sharron Melton sat down with the new Miss Texas USA 2022 for her first LIVE Interview, as the new title holder. Watch below!