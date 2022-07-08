HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you hear a loud boom over the weekend, don’t be alarmed. That’s just NASA.

Engineers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will be conducting a pressure test this Saturday, that will result in a sudden burst of noise from 11 a.m. to noon.

The test will cause a loud boom that may sound like an explosion to people in the area. People nearby and in surrounding neighborhoods and communities likely will hear the test.

So what’s the point?

The test, with the culminating boom, will determine the maximum pressure at which an inflatable lunar habitat module prototype will burst (or fail).

Burst testing is an important tool for engineers in material selection, component geometry, and other design elements.

Since the future habitat being tested eventually may find its way to the moon’s surface – and need to function in that extreme environment – it is critical to understand how much internal pressure it can withstand.