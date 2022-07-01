HOUSTON (KIAH) – Experts predict this Fourth of July holiday will be one of the most expensive due to inflation. According to SpotOn, a tech company, the cost of hosting your own backyard barbeque has gone up about 17% due to the rise in grocery costs.

Experts say going out-to-eat expenses only went up about 6%.

SpotOn partners with small businesses in the Houston area to ensure customer satisfaction while also helping restaurants reach their full potential. They’re encouraging families to patronize local businesses this holiday.

“The American dream is having your own business. and when you think about what makes our community special it is the small local book store or it’s the local restaurant. Or things that really make your community special,” said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer at SpotOn.

“There’s nothing wrong with larger restaurants and things like that – it’s fantastic. But, the ones who need our help are those ones who are really going paycheck to paycheck. Who are employing are friends and neighbors. Who are trying to keep alive for us going after two going on three really tough years. So we really just want to make sure folks are sensitive to that and show up for the restaurants the way they always show up for us,” said Bryla.

Downtown Houston has a place called the “Post Market”. It’s a family-friendly place with over 30 restaurants, bars, a rooftop, and games. It’s open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.