HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home burned late Wednesday night after neighbors say smoke began billowing from the attic.

Firefighters responded to the home at the 5100 block of Jefferson Street near Telephone Road just after 10 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home. It only took firefighters about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion shortly before the fire started. They also said that utility companies were working on the power lines all evening, and when the power was turned back on, they heard the explosion and saw the fire.

Houston Fire Department officials say it looks like the fire started in the attic, in the home’s air conditioner unit.

No one was hurt.