UPDATE AT 9:30 P.M.: ExxonMobil said that the fire at the plan has been extinguished and investigators can begin coming to the Baytown plan to start their work.

The company also said that air monitoring of the area shows no impact to the local community or personnel on the property.

Original story:

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Four people have been reported injured after an explosion at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown early Thursday morning.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies reported hearing an explosion at 1 p.m. at the plant, located at 3525 Decker Dr. in Baytown. Deputies report that three of the injured at the plant were taken to Memorial Hermann Downtown Hospital via Life Flight, while the other was taken by ambulance.

There have been 4 confirmed injuries, 3 of which were life flighted and 1 was taken to the hospital via ambulance. No fatalities have been reported. There is currently no shelter in place. — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 23, 2021

No fatalities have yet to be reported and there is no shelter in place needed, deputies said.

The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office said it has begun its investigation into what happened in the explosion.

ExxonMobil releases a short statement after the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.