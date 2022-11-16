HOUSTON (KIAH) — An ExxonMobil executive was arrested and charged with taking illegal “upskirt” photos of his fellow female employees, authorities said.

Zachary Butler, 30, was charged with two counts of felony invasive visual recording back on Nov. 11. He was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $30,000.

Back on Aug. 12, investigators with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to complaints from ExxonMobil’s corporate office located at the 22700 block of Springwood Village Parkway in Spring.

Investigators said that complainants had told deputies that Butler had been taking photographs of female employees without their consent or knowledge for over a year.

After obtaining evidence from Butler’s phone, investigators filed warrants for Butler’s arrest.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman believes that there may be victims who do not know that they were photographed by Butler.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims related to this suspect and urge anyone who may have knowledge or has been a victim to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472,” Herman said.