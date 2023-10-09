HOUSTON (KIAH) — An ExxonMobil senior vice president was arrested and charged with sexual assault, according to jail records in Montgomery County.

David Scott (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

David Scott, 49, was arrested on Thursday morning, Oct. 5 by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested around 9:30 a.m. at a La Quinta Inn and Suites on FM 1488 in Magnolia.

He was later released after making bail at $30,000, according to records.

There is no information yet on the details of Scott’s arrest, but the charge is a second-degree felony.

Through our news partners, ExxonMobil released a statement about the arrest.

“All ExxonMobil employees, officers, and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the Company’s business and otherwise. We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds.“