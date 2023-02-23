HOUSTON (KIAH) — A law firm announced that five ExxonMobil worker who were injured in a 2019 Baytown plant explosion won a jury decision against the company worth over $28.9 million.

According to the law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, the five workers got the jury verdict for $28,951,000 for injuries in an explosion that happened at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins chemical plant back in July 31, 2019.

The explosion happened after a line ruptured due to buildup of an industrial byproduct called popcorn polymer. The force of the explosion destroyed the building, causing a fireball measuring around 900 feet tall.

ExxonMobil denied any responsibility for causing the explosion or their failure in reducing associated risks at the plant. ExxonMobil also disputed the injuries that each plaintiff suffered as a result of the explosion, attorneys said.

But after three weeks of trial, the jury returned a verdict finding ExxonMobil 100 percent responsible for causing the explosion and awarded the $28.9 million in damages to compensate the plaintiffs for their injuries.

The verdict was sealed after following a lengthy history of safety violations for the plant, attorneys said.

The incident is one of the largest industrial explosions the Texas Gulf Coast has ever seen.