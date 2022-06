HOUSTON (CW39) — Deputies arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after finding him asleep behind the wheel last week.

Jacob Sitts was found passed out in his vehicle, sitting in moving traffic in the 1000 block of North Sam Houston Parkway on June 4.

When deputies woke Sitts, they said he “displayed multiple signs of intoxication” and failed a field sobriety test. Sitts was booked into the Harris County Jail where he later posted a $100 bond and was released.