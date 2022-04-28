HOUSTON (KIAH) — Families of Aliyah Wilson and Alexander “AJ” Silva, alongside many other families whose loved ones died or went missing, gathered outside Houston Police Department headquarters demanding justice for their loved ones.

For two Houston mothers protesting is how they fight for their children who are no longer with them. AJ Silva has been missing for almost a year now. Last year, he was last seen near a warehouse on Lumberdale Road in northwest Houston.

The family says he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his disappearance.Aliyah Wilson was found hanging in her apartment balcony at Village at Piney Point on July 19, 2021. Her death was ruled a suicide, but her family disagreed.

“She was such a sweetheart; everybody loved her, and she didn’t deserve this,” said Denise McClencon, Mother of Aliyah.

HPD officers came outside headquarters to speak to the families about their cases.

Wilson’s family wants HPD to review the case and review what they believe is evidence that proves her death was not a suicide. AJ Silva’s family says they want him to come home.

If you have any information about AJ Silva call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.