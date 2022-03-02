HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the parents, grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins making picket signs and T-shirts demanding justice was something they never imagined doing.

Wendy Alvarez’s 9-year-old daughter died when she was shot while the family was driving home from a valentines day dinner.

“A Valentine’s day dinner turned out into a tragedy, I never imagined I would be in this position,” Wendy said.

In particular, they criticized gun laws in Texas. One law allows anyone who can legally own a firearm to carry it in public without a permit. They also called an end to low bonds.

“To (Gov.) Greg Abbott, I hold him responsible in particular for what has happened to all these kids,” said Elaine Grant Williams, a grandmother of a gun violence victim.

The City of Houston is taking action with one of their March initiatives on crime, focusing on homicide.

“As we ramp up more boots on the ground, we’re putting 125 new police officers on the ground everyday,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The families said one of the saddest tragedies from all this is we never know who Diamond Alvarez, Arlene Alvarez, and Darius Dugas could have become.

“If they wouldn’t have killed her, she would’ve been the best cosmetologist in Houston,” Blanca Mejia, Diamond’s aunt, said.

For HPD’s 38th annual “March on Crime” initiative, Turner and police chief Troy Finner announced they are also focusing on implementing more technology to track down wanted criminals.