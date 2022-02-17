HOUSTON (KIAH) — The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after she was shot by a man who had opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM says the robbery victim wasn’t justified in his actions as he wasn’t in danger when he fired uncontrollably at their vehicle, striking the girl in the head.

Armando Alvarez, the father of Arlene Alvarez, says the robbery victim was not defending himself when he fired at Alvarez’s truck as it drove by the ATM.

Hundreds turned out Wednesday night, in grief and anger, to support the family of the 9-year-old who was shot and killed on her way to dinner.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury in connection with Monday evening’s shooting.

Arlene Alvarez’s parents, Gwen Alvarez and Armando Alvarez are seen during a news conference with their attorney, Rick Ramos, right, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Arlene a 9-year-old girl died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after being mistakenly shot by a robbery victim on Monday evening in Houston. (AP Photo/Juan A. Lozano)

Investigators said Earls thought a robbery suspect who had targeted him was in the truck, but he was mistaken.

During a news conference Wednesday, Arlene’s family and friends said she loved her two younger siblings and enjoyed riding her scooter and making TikTok videos.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.