HOUSTON (KIAH) — A happy and healthy little girl suffered life-altering brain damage during a trip to the dentist nearly seven years ago.

On Thursday, her family was awarded $95.5 million from a Harris County jury. But the family says it likely won’t see any of that money.

A state district court jury in Houston assessed damages of $95.5 million to the family of a 4-year-old girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.



After a three-day trial in the 269th State District Court, the jury found that former dentist Bethaniel Jefferson, was negligent in her treatment of Nevaeh Hall, who suffered drug-induced seizures and oxygen deprivation at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January of 2016.



The girl’s parents, Courissa Clark and Derrick Hall, alleged that Jefferson physically restrained the girl, negligently medicated her, and kept the girl away from her mother after she began having seizures. Nevaeh Hall, now 10, is conscious, but can no longer see, speak, walk or eat on her own, her family testified in the trial. She requires 24-hour medical care.



“Nevaeh’s family is grateful for the service and attention of the jury,” Moriarty said. “They hope that this verdict will help prevent other families from suffering preventable tragedies like this one.”

But according to Moriarty, since Jefferson has paid



In November 2016, the Texas Dental Board revoked Jefferson’s medical license. In 2017, Jefferson was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on charges of intentionally and knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.

The trial is set for next month.

Jefferson also had been reprimanded for other incidents by the Texas Dental Board in 2005 and 2012.

