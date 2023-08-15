HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting of man in Katy on Monday night has prompted an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was shot in the 3800 block of North Fry Road in Katy around 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to preliminary information, the victim was with family when they had a fight at a nearby home.

The fight then escalated and spilled out into the parking lot. That’s where deputies said he was shot by a member of his own family.

As of now, we are waiting for word from the hospital of the condition of the victim.

The investigation in this case continues.