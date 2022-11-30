HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston.

Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m.

The family was able to track the young man’s phone to a park-like area on the 7900 block of Shady Grove Lane, in the old Woodland West subdivision.

When they got there, they found out their son had been shot to death in his black Ford Mustang, parked along a deserted stretch of roadway. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Jorge Cruz-Arteaga.

The family told deputies that Cruz-Arteaga left their house earlier in the evening to meet unknown persons. Investigators believe it is possible that the victim may have met someone in the park when the shooting occurred.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Jorge Cruz-Arteaga, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).