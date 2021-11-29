Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim files suit against Travis Scott, others

The Astroworld main stage where Travis Scott was performing Friday evening where a surging crowd killed eight people, sits full of debris from the concert, in a parking lot at NRG Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another lawsuit has been filed in the Astroworld Festival tragedy that has left 10 people dead and many more injured earlier this month.

The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert has filed a suit against rapper Travis Scott and his music production company because of Hilgert’s death at the Nov. 5 concert at NRG Park.

Hilgert, a freshman at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, died after being crushed in the crowd.

“No one should die going to a concert,” said attorney Richard Mithoff, hired by John’s parents, Chris and Nichole Hilgert.

Their suit joins several other lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation Entertainment and other entities that were involved in the concert. Several, including this new one by the Hilgert family, have been filed in Harris County.

The suits claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of all of the defendants.

John’s parents said that they want to see changes in how these kinds of outdoor concerts are organized, including better security and medical facilities on-site to changing from “poorly designed” general admission seating to having assigned seats.

“This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert. Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert,” Chris Hilgert said in a statement. “There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured.”

Mithoff is know locally for representing a 2-year-old girl who was injured when a foul ball hit her in the head at a Houston Astros game in 2019. The legal action against the Astros and Major League Baseball led to additional netting that was added to Minute Maid Park and other MLB stadiums.

Over 200 lawsuits have been filed by victims and families affected by the Astroworld concert.

“The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable,” Chris Hilgert said in a statement. “He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else.”