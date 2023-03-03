HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating what they believe may be a murder-suicide in southwest Houston that has left a family of three people dead.

After a 911 disturbance call, police found three bodies at a home on the 5600 block of Indigo Street a little after midnight Thursday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the victims were a man in his 60s, a woman around the same age, and a boy in his late teens.

Investigators believe the man shot and killed his wife and his son before turning the gun on himself.

According to police, the woman on the phone couldn’t give much detail before the dispatcher heard gunshots.

Police are continuing to investigate the scene.