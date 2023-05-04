HOUSTON (KIAH) — The horrific crash that killed pedestrian Joseph McMullin while on a first date last month has left a family longing for justice.

McMullin’s parents are now filing a civil lawsuit against the person behind the wheel — Kristina Chambers — who bonded out of jail last week.

This is according to a local law firm — Kherkher Garcia, LLP — representing the victim’s parents, Christopher and Lynn McMullin.

“Joseph McMullin was a cherished son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend. Joseph’s death was a needless tragedy caused by the reckless and illegal actions of a motorist who showed no regard for the safety of others,” Jesus Garcia, Jr., the founding partner of Kherkher Garcia, LLP, said in a statement.

“As the McMullins continue to mourn their unimaginable loss, our team will do whatever is necessary to hold Ms. Chambers accountable for her actions and furthermore deter others from exercising such indifference and disregard for others’ lives.”

On April 19, Chambers was driving a Porsche 911 Carrera at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour, when she allegedly lost control on Westheimer Road, going off the road and into the sidewalk, killing McMullin, 33, who was walking with his date.

The law firm said that surveillance video showed the speeding car striking McMullin, throwing him 30 feet into the air and crashing into a pole.

Prosecutors said that Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was near four times the legal limit. She also had cocaine in her system, the firm said.

Chambers, 32, is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter. She is out of jail on a $50,000 bond.