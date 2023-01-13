HOUSTON (KIAH) — A famous sports bar in the Montrose area was heavily damaged by a fire Friday morning.

Griff’s Irish Pub, located at 3416 Roseland Street, was under a heavy fire, according to Houston Fire Department officials when they arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the building was declared “a total loss.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

According to the bar’s website, Griff’s Irish Pub opened in 1965 and therefore dubbed the bar, “Houston’s oldest sports bar.” The bar also claims to host the largest St. Patrick’s Day festival in the state of Texas.