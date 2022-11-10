Fans waited hours — some even camping out — ahead of meet-and-greets with Astros players

HOUSTON (KIAH) This week, fans have lined up to meet their favorite Astros players. Today is your last chance to meet the players. Today is your chance to meet Houston Astros second-baseman Jose Altuve.

Earlier this week, it looked like the predawn hours on Black Friday outside the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Meyerland Thursday morning.

But the people perched in lawn chairs — some covered by blankets sleeping — weren’t waiting for the store to open to take advantage of holiday sales.

How you can meet Houston Astro Alex Bregman TODAY

They were Astros fans eager to see one of their heroes, third baseman Alex Bregman, in person.

The meet-and-greet event was scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m., but the fans were willing to wait more than half a day to talk to him and get autographs.

It was a similar story at the Academy along the Katy Freeway at Bunker Hill on Wednesday.

How you can meet Jose Altuve TODAY

The fifth and final Astro taking part in a meet-and-greet is second baseman Jose Altuve who is set to appear at the Academy off of the East Sam Houston Tollway in Pasadena from 7 until 8:30 Thursday night.

Fans meet Houston Astro Kyle Tucker

No one camped out, but fans started lining up at 6 a.m. for a meet-and-greet with Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker 12 hours later.

“He’s one of my favorite players along with basically the whole team,” the first fan in line, Jose Garcia, said. “But unfortunately I have to work tomorrow, so this was my only chance to come and see one of the players.”

Other fans in line weren’t sure how they’d react to being face-to-face with their favorite Astro.

“I haven’t had time to process,” Beatriz Campuzano said despite having waited in line for several hours at that point. “I think I will be a mess. I’ll be nervous. I may not know what to say, but we’re here for it.”

Hundreds of fans were at that location for Tucker’s meet-and-greet Wednesday as well as at two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores where Astros pitcher Christian Javier and slugger Yordan Alvarez made appearances.