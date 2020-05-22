Local restaurants reopening as chains roll back locations

Your favorite indulgence may be cutting back on locations due to the pandemic. Find out if your favorite food chain is rolling back locations and share your thoughts!

Restaurant and fast food chains, like other businesses were left fledgling during the pandemic that left them crushing their bottom line. Now many announce they’re cutting chain locations by the multitude.

Business Insider has named 15 restaurants that we’ll be seeing less of in 2021 and some of them include:

Steak and Shake -which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations

-which recently closed 51 stores after already closing over a hundred locations Subway – which may be forced to close another 900 locations

– which may be forced to close another 900 locations Pizza Hut – which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021

– which may have less than 7,000 locations by 2021 Burger King – which plans to close 200-250 stores per year over the next few years

Other restaurants closing several stores in the next year include Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday and even Taco Bell. Which restaurants have closed in your area? Do you think they were already struggling before the pandemic? Which restaurants are you surprised to see closing? Which do you miss?

On the other hand, restaurants are now allowed to increase capacity to 50% on starting today. Check out these local eateries that are about the change in dining room capacity.

bellagreen – All bellagreen dining rooms in Houston except Sugar Land are currently operating at 25% and will increase to 50% on Friday.

Bowl & Barrel – Bowl & Barrel will reopen in Houston at 25% capacity on Friday.

Corner Bakery – All Corner Bakery dining rooms in Houston are currently operating at 25% capacity.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – All Dickey’s Texas locations are currently serving guests through carryout or contactless delivery. Select dining rooms are currently operating at 25% capacity, and select dining rooms will increase to 50% on Friday.

Genghis Grill – All Genghis Grill dining rooms in Texas are currently operating at 25% capacity and will increase to 50% on Friday.

Maggiano’s Little Italy – All Maggiano’s Texas dining rooms are currently operating at 25% capacity with plans to increase to 50% in the future. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.

Raising Cane’s – Raising Cane’s is currently serving guests through its drive-thrus.

The General Public – The General Public will reopen its Houston dining room at 50% capacity on Friday.

The Rustic – The Rustic’s dining room is currently operating at 25% capacity and will increase to 50% on Friday.

Twin Peaks – Twin Peaks dining rooms in Houston are currently operating at 25% capacity and will increase to 50% on Friday.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Walk-On’s dining room is currently operating at 25% capacity and will increase to 50% on Friday.

