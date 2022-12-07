BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown.

It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Harris County deputies said a man and woman were walking across Garth Road when a vehicle in front of a 2003 Chevy pickup slowed down.

While the couple kept walking, the pickup switched lanes to pass the other vehicle and struck the woman.

The man who was with her is not hurt. She died at the scene.

The driver stopped and there are no signs of intoxication. Deputies said that there was fog in the area, and it was hard to see anyone walking across the roadway.