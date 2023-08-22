HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in north Harris County.

He was traveling east bound in the far right lane of the 1000 block of FM 1960 around 10 p.m. Monday night, and had possibly left a convenience store when the accident happened. The man died at the scene, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies said the woman who was driving didn’t see the man. She remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.