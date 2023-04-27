HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being ejected from a van in a rollover crash on the North Freeway.

Houston police said it happened Wednesday night around 10:15 p.m. on I-45 South at Crosstimbers Street.

Two people were inside a blue Ford E450 van at the time transporting furniture when the driver lost control and the van flipped on its side, then rolled into a concrete wall.

Police said that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was not sitting in a proper seat.

The 42-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and was found not to be impaired.

Police said that no charges have yet been filed as the investigation continues.