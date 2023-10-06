HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in northwest Houston on Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Spindle Road, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene by witnesses who were trying to save the victim with CPR.

Paramedics rushed the person to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to deputies, the area where the person has few streetlights and is very dark.

The driver did not stay at the scene and the crash is under investigation.