HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at Leighton’s House of Lamb nightclub in Houston’s Third Ward has left one man dead.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, Houston police arrived at the club located in the 4300 block of Emancipation Boulevard and found one man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say there was a disturbance between the victim and the suspect inside the club and that led to the suspect pulling a gun on the victim and pulling the trigger.

The suspect according to authorities ran away and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).