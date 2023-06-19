HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting took place late Sunday night in downtown Houston.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a suspect opened fire in the 2100 block of Main Street, Houston police said.

The suspect shot a man several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another man, who was sleeping on the sidewalk, was also shot in the hand, police said. He was transported by ambulance and will be okay. He did not see the shooting.

The suspect left the scene. Police are currently searching for him and don’t have a motive for the shooting.

Police say it’s not clear what prompted the shooting.