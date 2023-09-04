PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — A shooting at an apartment complex has left a 21-year-old man dead.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 700 block of Preston Avenue in Pasadena.

Pasadena police said several people were in an apartment when shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot in the chest and tried to save him. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police have detained two people in the apartment but so far, there’s no word on any arrests, or what led up to that shooting.