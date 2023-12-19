HOUSTON (KIAH) — A deadly shooting in northwest Harris County has led to a group of Cypress Fairbanks ISD schools being placed in a secured state on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the 5800 block of Brenwood Trails to find a man in his late 20s who had been in a shooting, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@HCSOTexas deputies are on-scene at the 5800 blk of Brenwood Trails Ln in reference to a shooting involving what appears to be a male in his late teens or early 20s, after a group was seen gathering at the location. The male has been pronounced deceased. PIO and

1/2#HouNews pic.twitter.com/x0FtdI5zhg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 19, 2023

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A group was seen at the location before the shooting, which is near Cypress Lakes High School.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident led to Cy-Fair ISD to place Cypress Lakes High, along with McFee Elementary School and Emery Elementary School, in a “Secure the Building” mode at 11:30 a.m. The mode was lifted at 12:15 p.m., for a total of 45 minutes.

The “Secure” mode means that students returned to the building and the schools’ doors were locked, but school business continued as normal, according to the CFISD website.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.