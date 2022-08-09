Surveillance video of bank robber suspect (FBI Houston)

HOUSTON (CW39) — Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a suspect who they have dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood,” who robbed a northwest Houston bank this past weekend.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, surveillance video showed the suspect walking into the First Convenience Bank inside the Food Town grocery store, located at 5367 Antoine Drive on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The man then approached the counter and gave a threatening note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, then the suspect left the bank and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late teens to early 20s, wearing a red hoodie with black pants and a white N95 mask.

Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. To report any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).