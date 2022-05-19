HOUSTON (KIAH) The FBI Houston Field Office is now accepting applications for its upcoming 2022 Teen Academy on Thursday, July 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The FBI’s Teen Academy allows high school students to get a comprehensive look into today’s FBI during an eight-hour block of instruction and demonstrations at the FBI Houston Field Office.

Students are provided with several presentations on terrorism, cybercrimes, public corruption, evidence collection, SWAT, and the day-to-day operations of a typical FBI office.

The deadline to apply is May 31, 2022.

Students with diverse interests are encouraged to apply.

To find the application, click here.