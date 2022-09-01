HOUSTON (CW39) He’s back! And the FBI needs your help to find him. Dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood”, this bank robber is normally seen in red. But, now he’s had a wardrobe change.
On Saturday Aug. 27, a man fitting the description of a suspect in a previous robbery was seen at the First Convenience Bank at 2929 Cypress Creek Parkway. He apparently robbed the location, but this time wearing a blue hoodie.
In a previous robbery, a man matching the same description was seen wearing a Red hoodie, as you can see below. That bank robbery happened August 6, at the First Convenience Bank at 5367 Antoine Dr.
Now the FBI needs your help to identify him.
In this latest bank robbery, the suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s. He wore a black ‘do-rag’ with a scarf around his head, an N-95 mask, a blue sweatshirt, and khaki pants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crime-stoppers.org.