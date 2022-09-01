HOUSTON (CW39) He’s back! And the FBI needs your help to find him. Dubbed “Little Red Robbing Hood”, this bank robber is normally seen in red. But, now he’s had a wardrobe change.

Courtesy: FBI Houston Division

On Saturday Aug. 27, a man fitting the description of a suspect in a previous robbery was seen at the First Convenience Bank at 2929 Cypress Creek Parkway. He apparently robbed the location, but this time wearing a blue hoodie.

Courtesy: FBI Houston Division

In a previous robbery, a man matching the same description was seen wearing a Red hoodie, as you can see below. That bank robbery happened August 6, at the First Convenience Bank at 5367 Antoine Dr.

Courtesy: FBI Houston Division

Now the FBI needs your help to identify him.

In this latest bank robbery, the suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s. He wore a black ‘do-rag’ with a scarf around his head, an N-95 mask, a blue sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crime-stoppers.org.