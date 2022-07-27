HOUSTON (CW39) — The FBI is searching for a federal fugitive who is allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a north Houston cell phone store last year.

Surveillance photo of Dominic McCullough (FBI)

Dominic McCullough is charged in federal court in connection to the robbery of a Metro PCS story on 3415 Orlando Street on July 15, 2021. Investigators said that the suspect, who they identify as McCullough, walked to the counter and demanded money from the employees while brandishing a firearm.

He then fired his weapon into the floor, threatened customers at gunpoint, stole money from the cash registers and even took items from a customer’s purse, investigators said.

Houston police later positively identified McCullough and arrested him. He was federally indicted on June 29.

But on June 28, McCullough was allegedly involved in another armed robbery, this time at a Valero gas station at 3118 East Crosstimbers Street. He allegedly shot into the bulletproof glass at the store employee, investigators said. No one was hurt in either robbery.

Agents believe that McCullough is homeless, but staying around the north side of Houston. He also has several outstanding warrants out of Harris County, including a parole violation.

Authorities say that they consider McCullough armed and dangerous. He is described as a 5-foot-8 Black man weighing between 185 to 190 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.