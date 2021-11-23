FBI searching for northwest Houston bank robber

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man who robbed a Woodforest National Bank inside of a Walmart in northwest Houston on Friday.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

The robbery occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Woodforest National Bank inside a Walmart store located at 15955 FM 529 Road in Houston.

The man entered the bank, approached a teller counter, and presented a note demanding cash from the vault. The teller activated the alarm. The robber ran out of the store without any money and got into a waiting silver SUV that was driven by an unknown suspect.

The robber is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-3, with a medium or muscular build. During the robbery, he carried a red backpack and wore sunglasses, an N95 style face mask, gray sweatpants, white Adidas style shoes and a white hooded sweatshirt with a red or pink design and the word “savage” printed on the front.

The SUV the robber left in is a silver Honda CRV that is approximately a 2007-2012 model.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.