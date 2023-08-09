The Houston office of the FBI is holding an event to recruit female and minority professionals to become special agents

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s an event scheduled for Thursday, Aug.17 that might come as a surprise to some folks.

The FBI’s Houston field office is hosting what it calls a Diversity Agent Recruitment event from 6-8 p.m. that day at a location that will only be disclosed to people who are interested in going.

The people that the agency hopes will express interest are minority and female professionals who’d consider joining the bureau and working as special agents.

One of the qualifications is being between the ages of 23 and 36.

You also need to have at least two years of professional full-time work experience with a bachelors degree or one year of work experience with an advanced degree.

The FBI says their special agents interrogate suspects, investigate foreign spies, and infiltrate organized crime.

If you’re interested in applying, you need to fill out an application online before the August 17 event.