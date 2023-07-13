HOUSTON (KIAH) – A federal court for the southern district of Texas has entered what’s called “A take nothing judgment” over damage at a local apartment complex from Hurricane Harvey.

It’s dismissing claims brought by the owners of “Arbor Court Apartments,” an apartment complex located on Greens Bayou. After an exhaustive review of the evidence, the court determined that there was no constitutional taking of the property coming from the city’s denial of permits to repair the property following Hurricane Harvey.

The first-floor units became uninhabitable when the hurricane flooded units with three to four feet of water. The court found that the city, in its permit application correctly factored in the severity of hurricane Harvey on the heels of the Tax Day flood in April of 2016.