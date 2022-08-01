HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition in southwest Houston on Sunday night.

Officers said a fender bender on 6726 De Moss Drive in Sharpstown may have led to the incident.

It began around 10:30 p.m. when witnesses said one of the two victims was driving down Hillcroft and was involved in an auto accident with a red pickup truck.

The pickup, with several men inside, started following the victim.

The victim then called his brother, who came to his location. When he arrived, a fight broke out between all the men involved.

At some point, one of the brothers was stabbed and hit in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other brother was also hurt but not seriously.

Police are investigating and trying to locate the men in that red truck.