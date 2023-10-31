HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department hasn’t released an update on their investigation into a body that someone found in McGovern Lake at Hermann Park.

Almost 24 hours after the grim discovery around 7:50 a.m. Monday, information is slow to come about who the man is, how he died, and how his body got into the body of water.

CW39 was first on the scene and witnessed the body still in the water around 9:45 a.m.

He reports that it appears to be that of a Black male, but any other characteristics weren’t observable because the body was face down.

The 911 call came in as a drowning, but police haven’t said yet if they believe that is the cause of the man’s death.

It’s also unclear when police were able to pull the body from the water.

The Houston Police Department’s Dive Team was on scene with one of their boats, but as of 11 a.m. Monday, there was no word of recovery.