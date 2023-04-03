HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hundreds gathered this weekend for the 10th annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival, also known as the Fifth Ward Festival.

It’s the largest cultural celebration of Houston’s Fifth Ward. The theme of this year’s festival was Fifth Ward Forever. The theme reflected the resilience of the area residents.

The Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival celebrates the history, art, and culture of Houston historic Fifth Ward. Four stages featured some of the city’s best musicians playing authentic blues, hip hop, rock and gospel.