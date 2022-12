HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a possible fight during a drug deal in northeast Houston.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night near Mesa Drive and Tidwell Road.

Police say two men got into a fight and the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim.

The victim got into his Nissan Altima and tried to drive away, but only made it a few feet before dying from his injuries. The suspect drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.