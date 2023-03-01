HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot during an argument in west Houston Tuesday night.

Police say the man got into an argument with two men at the 9200 block of Ramsus Drive a little before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, arguing about missing items in a parked car.

At one point, someone threw a punch in the face, then gunshots rang out, hitting the man in the groin.

He was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to be ok.

Police are investigating to find the two other men who left the scene. They may face charges.