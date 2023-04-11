HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to a man’s death in north Houston.

According to witnesses, two men were fighting — possibly over a woman — near a liquor store on 7915 De Priest Street around 11 p.m. Monday night.

At some point, shots rang out, with one shot hitting a man in his 40s. He was taken to a local trauma center where he later died.

Police are going through surveillance footage, which may show the two men interacting prior to the shooting. But it’s unclear if the shooting was caught on video.

Now HPD is trying to determine if the shooter was in fact an employee of the store where the argument happened.