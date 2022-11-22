HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was stabbed and killed on a METRORail train in downtown Houston on Monday night, police said.

Both Houston police and METRO police were called to the Central Station at 1150 Rusk Street at 8 p.m. with reports of a stabbing on one of the METRORail trains. When officers arrived, they found a stabbing victim with multiple wounds to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The preliminary investigation from police is that two men got into a fight when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other on the train, police said.