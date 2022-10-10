HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said.

Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.

They discovered that two men got into a fight inside the bar and it continued outside. The DJ working at the bar came outside and fired three shots at one of the men, deputies said, then fled the scene.

One of the men was hit by the gunfire and hid behind a car until emergency crews arrived. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, deputies said.

The other man in the fight also fled the scene.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.