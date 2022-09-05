Armed Forces Day celebrates active duty military.

Veterans Day thanks those whose brave service in the armed forces has come to an end.

Memorial Day honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.

Labor Day is a big party for most as the holiday exists to recognize American working men and women and give them a day off.

Still, at Holocaust Museum Houston, they’re supporting the military on Labor Day by offering active duty members, their families, National Guardsmen and women, and reservists free admission.

The holiday marks the end of the Blue Star Museum Program for this year.

From Memorial Day to Labor day, the museum allowed those folks — for free — to tour the exhibits and pay their respects to the millions of people who lost their lives in the holocaust.

It completes a busy weekend for the museum.

On Saturday, teachers from Kindergarten to twelfth grade and college professors were offered free admission.

The museum offers free admission every day to kids 18 years old and younger.