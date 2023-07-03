HOUSTON (KIAH) — Preparations continued Sunday and Monday at Eleanor Tinsley Park for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s big Fourth of July celebration.

Trails around the area are closed as crews work to assemble four stages.

More than 50,000 people are expected to come out for the Fourth of July show, which wraps up with a 19-minute fireworks show.

Admission is $10 per person, children aged five and under are free. Tickets are available online and at gates. Applicable service charges apply for online purchases. Those seeking tickets can visit freedomovertexas.org for more details and to purchase tickets.

There will be multiple road closures around Tinsley Park as a result.

Here are the street closures.

Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5 a.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge

Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking south bound traffic to Allen Parkway

Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)

Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

Brazos St. at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

Also, the Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street.