HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says one man and several pets died in a house fire early Monday morning in the 13000 block of Old Greens Road in north Houston near Greenspoint.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Monday, and within five minutes, they found a man who was dead. Police believe he was trying to get out of the home.

A woman and two children were also inside of the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape unharmed. The cause is currently under investigation.